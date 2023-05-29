Most sixes in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis leads; Gill, Dube, Ruturaj aim to top charts during CSK vs GT IPL final

The IPL 2023 has seen some of the world’s best batters dominate the charts over the course of 16 editions.

The season has also witnessed the most sixes ever across 16 editions, also becoming the first season to bear over 1100 sixes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis leads the list of six-hitters with 36 maximums. Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill is second on the list with 34 maximums. This is Gill’s best aggregate of sixes in a season since his IPL debut.

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube also stands with 33 sixes ahead of the final.

West Indies Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in an IPL season, smashing 59 sixes in the IPL 2012 season.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL season, having smashed 38 sixes in the 2016 season where he aggregated a record 973 runs in 16 innings.

Batters to hit most sixes in IPL 2023

Name Matches Runs 6s Strike Rate 4s Highest Score Faf du Plessis 14 730 36 153.68 60 84 Shubman Gill (GT) 17 867* 34 156.43 80 129 Shivam Dube (CSK) 15 386 33 158.84 12 52 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) 14 400 31 183.48 29 77 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 17 564 29 146.87 43 92

(Stats updated during CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final)