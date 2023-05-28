IPL News

IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni set for 250th IPL match in CSK vs GT final, first player to achieve landmark

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will also become the first player to appear in 11 IPL finals since 2008.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 15:24 IST
MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches during the CSK v GT IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches during the CSK v GT IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches during the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Dhoni will also become the first player to appear in 11 IPL finals since 2008. Dhoni has appeared in 10 finals as captain besides a solitary appearance for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final against Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has led CSK to four titles while finishing runner-up on five occasions in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. Dhoni is the third-leading run-scorer for CSK in IPL finals behind Suresh Raina and Shane Watson, scoring 180 runs in six appearances.

Dhoni is followed by Rohit Sharma on the all-time list in terms of appearances, with 243 matches since 2008. Dhoni has amassed over 5000 runs in the league with 24 fifties and 234 sixes.

Overall in T20s, the former India captain is the third-most capped Indian player with 377 appearances behind Rohit and Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni is also the most successful wicket-keeper in T20s with 294 dismissals.

