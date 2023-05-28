IPL News

Man of the Match winners in IPL finals: Hardik Pandya eyes second award during CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

IPL 2023: From Shane Watson to Hardik Pandya, here is a look at the players who have won the Man of the Match award in IPL finals across 16 editions since 2008.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 12:41 IST
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 12:41 IST
Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Match award during the IPL 2022 final for Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Match award during the IPL 2022 final for Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IPL 2023: From Shane Watson to Hardik Pandya, here is a look at the players who have won the Man of the Match award in IPL finals across 16 editions since 2008.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several heroic individual performances over the last 15 years, including the best of player standing up in the finals.

Across 15 finals, 15 different individuals have stood up to help their side win the title and be adjudged the Player of the Match. However, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Anil Kumble is the only player to receive the Man of the Match in the IPL final despite ending up on the losing side in 2009.

Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three

Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals

Gujarat Titans was the last recipient of the Man of the Match award during the IPL 2022 final when his side overcame Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik scored 34 off 30 balls besides recording figures of 3/17 in four overs with the ball to help GT earn a seven-wicket win.

Man of the Match winners in IPL finals

YearFinalMan of the Match
2008Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsYusuf Pathan (RR) - 56 (39), 3/22
2009Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers BangaloreAnil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16
2010Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai IndiansSuresh Raina (CSK) - 57* (35), 1/21
2011Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMurali Vijay (CSK) - 95 (52)
2012Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super KingsManvinder Bisla (KKR) - 89 (48)
2013Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super KingsKieron Pollard (MI) - 60* (32)
2014Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab KingsManish Pandey (KKR) - 94 (50)
2015Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super KingsRohit Sharma (MI) - 50 (26)
2016Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers BangaloreBen Cutting (SRH) - 39* (15)
2017Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune SupergiantKrunal Pandya (MI) - 47 (38)
2018Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers HyderabadShane Watson (CSK) - 117* (57)
2019Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super KingsJasprit Bumrah (MI) - 2/14
2020Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsTrent Boult (MI) - 3/30
2021Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight RidersFaf du Plessis (CSK) - 86 (59)
2022Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsHardik Pandya (GT) - 34 (30), 3/17
2023*Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TitansTBD

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us