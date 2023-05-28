Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2023 final will be played between four-time winner Chennai Super Kings and defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The IPL has witnessed some impressive batting performances in the final games over the course of 16 editions.
Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three
Only two batters have scored centuries in the IPL finals since 2008. Wriddhiman Saha became the first to achieve the feat during the IPL 2014 final when he slammed an unbeaten 115 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Saha would, however, end up on the losing side as KKR chased down the total for a three-wicket win.
Man of the Match winners in IPL finals
Shane Watson posted the highest individual score in an IPL final during the 2018 edition when he smashed an unbeaten 117 to help CSK record its third IPL title. Watson followed up with a valiant 80 in the IPL 2019 final when CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by one run.
Highest Individual Scores in IPL finals
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Score
|Shane Watson
|Chennai Super Kings
|2018
|117*
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Punjab Kings
|2014
|115*
|Murali Vijay
|Chennai Super Kings
|2011
|95
|Manish Pandey
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2014
|94
|Manvinder Bisla
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012
|89
|Faf du Plessis
|Chennai Super Kings
|2021
|86
|Shane Watson
|Chennai Super Kings
|2019
|80
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|76
|Suresh Raine
|Chennai Super Kings
|2012
|73
The IPL finals have also been on the high-scoring front on a few occasions. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest score in an IPL final during the 2016 edition when it totalled 208 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB also conceded the second-highest team score in the final in 2011 against CSK - 205/5.
Highest Team Scores in IPL finals
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Score
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|208/7
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2011
|205/5
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2015
|202/5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|2014
|200/7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2016
|200/7
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2014
|199/4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|2012
|192/5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2021
|192/3
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012
|190/3