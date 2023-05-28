IPL News

Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

IPL 2023: From Shane Watson to Suresh Raina and SRH to CSK, here is a look at the highest individual and teams scores in IPL finals since 2008.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 13:11 IST
Shane Watson holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL finals since 2008. (FILE PHOTO)

Shane Watson holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL finals since 2008. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The IPL 2023 final will be played between four-time winner Chennai Super Kings and defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The IPL has witnessed some impressive batting performances in the final games over the course of 16 editions.

Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three

Only two batters have scored centuries in the IPL finals since 2008. Wriddhiman Saha became the first to achieve the feat during the IPL 2014 final when he slammed an unbeaten 115 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Saha would, however, end up on the losing side as KKR chased down the total for a three-wicket win.

Man of the Match winners in IPL finals

Shane Watson posted the highest individual score in an IPL final during the 2018 edition when he smashed an unbeaten 117 to help CSK record its third IPL title. Watson followed up with a valiant 80 in the IPL 2019 final when CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by one run.

Highest Individual Scores in IPL finals

PlayerTeamYearScore
Shane WatsonChennai Super Kings2018117*
Wriddhiman SahaPunjab Kings2014115*
Murali VijayChennai Super Kings201195
Manish PandeyKolkata Knight Riders201494
Manvinder BislaKolkata Knight Riders201289
Faf du PlessisChennai Super Kings202186
Shane WatsonChennai Super Kings201980
Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore201676
Suresh RaineChennai Super Kings201273

The IPL finals have also been on the high-scoring front on a few occasions. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest score in an IPL final during the 2016 edition when it totalled 208 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB also conceded the second-highest team score in the final in 2011 against CSK - 205/5.

Highest Team Scores in IPL finals

PlayerTeamSeasonScore
Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2016208/7
Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore2011205/5
Mumbai IndiansChennai Super Kings2015202/5
Kolkata Knight RidersKings XI Punjab2014200/7
Royal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers Hyderabad2016200/7
Punjab KingsKolkata Knight Riders2014199/4
Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super Kings2012192/5
Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2021192/3
Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2012190/3

