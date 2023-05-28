IPL News

Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

IPL 2023: From Suresh Raina to MS Dhoni, here is a look at the batters who have recorded the most runs in IPL finals across 16 editions since 2008.

CHENNAI 28 May, 2023 12:10 IST
CSK captain MS Dhoni could enter the top three in the list of leading run-scorers in IPL finals on Sunday.

CSK captain MS Dhoni could enter the top three in the list of leading run-scorers in IPL finals on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The IPL 2023 final will be played between four-time winner Chennai Super Kings and defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The IPL has witnessed some impressive batting performances in the final games over the course of 16 editions.

Having reached the finals for the tenth time, CSK batters have had an edge in the batting charts. Suresh Raina leads the charts with 249 runs from eight finals for CSK.

Shane Watson is second on the list with 249 runs from just four innings. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 183 runs. Rohit is also the only captain to record two fifties in IPL finals.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has the opportunity to enter the top three during the CSK-GT final, having recorded 180 runs from the previous eight innings he has featured in.

Leading run-scorers in IPL finals

PlayerRunsInningsStrike RateAverageHigh Score50s100s
Suresh Raina2498150.0035.57732-
Shane Watson2364163.8878.66117*11
Rohit Sharma1836129.7830.50682-
Murali Vijay1814147.1545.25951-
MS Dhoni1808135.3336.0063*1-

