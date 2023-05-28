Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2023 final will be played between four-time winner Chennai Super Kings and defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The IPL has witnessed some impressive batting performances in the final games over the course of 16 editions.

Having reached the finals for the tenth time, CSK batters have had an edge in the batting charts. Suresh Raina leads the charts with 249 runs from eight finals for CSK.

Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals

Man of the Match winners in IPL finals

Shane Watson is second on the list with 249 runs from just four innings. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 183 runs. Rohit is also the only captain to record two fifties in IPL finals.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has the opportunity to enter the top three during the CSK-GT final, having recorded 180 runs from the previous eight innings he has featured in.

Leading run-scorers in IPL finals