IPL Final Results: Full list of winners, runners-up, Man of the Match, MVP awards since 2008

The IPL 2023 final will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
While CSK is featuring in its record 10th final, the Titans are attempting to defend their title. CSK will equal Mumbai Indians for the most titles (five) if it manages to trump GT.
MS Dhoni and Co. have been the most consistent side in terms of final appearances since 2008 where they finished runner-up to Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians has appeared in six finals, winning five of them.
Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three
Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals
Man of the Match winners in IPL finals
Interestingly, all 15 IPL finals since 2008 has had different Man of the Match award winners. Anil Kumble (in 2009) and Rohit Sharma (in 2015) are the only captains to win the Man of the Match award in IPL finals.
Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to bag the Man of the Tournament award, known as the Most Valuable Player award since the 2015 season. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shane Watson are the only players to bag the award twice.
IPL winners, runner-up, Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament (MVP) award list
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Result
|Man of the Match
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|RR won by 3 wickets
|Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 56 (39), 3/22
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Deccan won by 6 runs
|Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|CSK won by 22 runs
|Suresh Raina (CSK) - 57* (35), 1/21
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|CSK won by 58 runs
|Murali Vijay (CSK) - 95 (52)
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|KKR won by 5 wickets
|Manvinder Bisla (KKR) - 89 (48)
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 23 runs
|Kieron Pollard (MI) - 60* (32)
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|KKR won by 3 wickets
|Manish Pandey (KKR) - 94 (50)
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 41 runs
|Rohit Sharma (MI) - 50 (26)
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|SRH won by 8 runs
|Ben Cutting (SRH) - 39* (15)
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|MI won by 1 run
|Krunal Pandya (MI) - 47 (38)
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|Shane Watson (CSK) - 117* (57)
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 1 run
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 2/14
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|MI won by 5 wickets
|Trent Boult (MI) - 3/30
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|CSK won by 27 runs
|Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 86 (59)
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|GT won by 7 wickets
|Hardik Pandya (GT) - 34 (30), 3/17
|2023*
|TBD
|TBD
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|TBD