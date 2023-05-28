IPL Final Results: Full list of winners, runners-up, Man of the Match, MVP awards since 2008

The IPL 2023 final will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While CSK is featuring in its record 10th final, the Titans are attempting to defend their title. CSK will equal Mumbai Indians for the most titles (five) if it manages to trump GT.

MS Dhoni and Co. have been the most consistent side in terms of final appearances since 2008 where they finished runner-up to Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians has appeared in six finals, winning five of them.

Most runs in IPL finals: MS Dhoni nears top three

Highest individual, team scores in IPL finals

Man of the Match winners in IPL finals

Interestingly, all 15 IPL finals since 2008 has had different Man of the Match award winners. Anil Kumble (in 2009) and Rohit Sharma (in 2015) are the only captains to win the Man of the Match award in IPL finals.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to bag the Man of the Tournament award, known as the Most Valuable Player award since the 2015 season. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shane Watson are the only players to bag the award twice.

IPL winners, runner-up, Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament (MVP) award list