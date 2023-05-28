IPL News

IPL Final Results: Full list of winners, runners-up, Man of the Match, MVP awards since 2008

IPL 2023: From Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans, here is a look at the year-wise IPL title winners, runners-up and Man of the Match and Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winners since 2008.

Team Sportstar
28 May, 2023
Chennai Super Kings will meet Gujarat Titans for the first time in an IPL final on Sunday.

The IPL 2023 final will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While CSK is featuring in its record 10th final, the Titans are attempting to defend their title. CSK will equal Mumbai Indians for the most titles (five) if it manages to trump GT.

MS Dhoni and Co. have been the most consistent side in terms of final appearances since 2008 where they finished runner-up to Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians has appeared in six finals, winning five of them.

Interestingly, all 15 IPL finals since 2008 has had different Man of the Match award winners. Anil Kumble (in 2009) and Rohit Sharma (in 2015) are the only captains to win the Man of the Match award in IPL finals.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to bag the Man of the Tournament award, known as the Most Valuable Player award since the 2015 season. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shane Watson are the only players to bag the award twice.

IPL winners, runner-up, Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament (MVP) award list

YearWinnerRunner-upResultMan of the Match
2008Rajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsRR won by 3 wicketsYusuf Pathan (RR) - 56 (39), 3/22
2009Deccan ChargersRoyal Challengers BangaloreDeccan won by 6 runsAnil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16
2010Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansCSK won by 22 runsSuresh Raina (CSK) - 57* (35), 1/21
2011Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreCSK won by 58 runsMurali Vijay (CSK) - 95 (52)
2012Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsKKR won by 5 wicketsManvinder Bisla (KKR) - 89 (48)
2013Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMI won by 23 runsKieron Pollard (MI) - 60* (32)
2014Kolkata Knight RidersPunjab KingsKKR won by 3 wicketsManish Pandey (KKR) - 94 (50)
2015Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMI won by 41 runsRohit Sharma (MI) - 50 (26)
2016Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreSRH won by 8 runsBen Cutting (SRH) - 39* (15)
2017Mumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMI won by 1 runKrunal Pandya (MI) - 47 (38)
2018Chennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadCSK won by 8 wicketsShane Watson (CSK) - 117* (57)
2019Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsMI won by 1 runJasprit Bumrah (MI) - 2/14
2020Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsMI won by 5 wicketsTrent Boult (MI) - 3/30
2021Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersCSK won by 27 runsFaf du Plessis (CSK) - 86 (59)
2022Gujarat TitansRajasthan RoyalsGT won by 7 wicketsHardik Pandya (GT) - 34 (30), 3/17
2023*TBDTBDChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TitansTBD

