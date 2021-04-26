India Covid-19 outbreak: Full list of players withdrawing from IPL over COVID

Large parts of India, including the cities where the IPL matches have been scheduled, are in the grip of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Even as the IPL continues in bio-secure set-ups without crowds, the outbreak has led to a spate of players -- both Indian and foreign -- opting to pull out of the ongoing season.

Here's the list of players who have pulled out so far:

Kane Richardson

Andrew Tye

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Marsh

Josh Philippe

Liam Livingstone

R Ashwin