India Covid-19 outbreak: Full list of players withdrawing from IPL over COVID

IPL 2021: Here's the list of players who have pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League over the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Team Sportstar
26 April, 2021 18:34 IST

Delhi Capitals bowler Ravichandran Ashwin. - BCCI/IPL

Large parts of India, including the cities where the IPL matches have been scheduled, are in the grip of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Even as the IPL continues in bio-secure set-ups without crowds, the outbreak has led to a spate of players -- both Indian and foreign -- opting to pull out of the ongoing season.

Here's the list of players who have pulled out so far:

Kane Richardson
Andrew Tye
Adam Zampa
Josh Hazlewood
Mitchell Marsh
Josh Philippe
Liam Livingstone
R Ashwin