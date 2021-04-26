IPL News

India Covid-19 outbreak: Full list of players withdrawing from IPL over COVID

IPL 2021: Here's the list of players who have pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League over the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

26 April, 2021 18:34 IST

Large parts of India, including the cities where the IPL matches have been scheduled, are in the grip of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.  Even as the IPL continues in bio-secure set-ups without crowds, the outbreak has led to a spate of players -- both Indian and foreign -- opting to pull out of the ongoing season.

Here's the list of players who have pulled out so far:

Kane Richardson

Andrew Tye

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Marsh

Josh Philippe

Liam Livingstone

R Ashwin