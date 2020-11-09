Home IPL 2020 News India Tour of Australia 2020-21: Rohit Sharma included in revised Test squad India squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma, who was initially left out of all three squads, has been included in the Test team. India skipper Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the first Test. Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 16:31 IST Rohit Sharma was earlier omitted from India squad for the four-match Test series against Australia. - K. R. Deepak Team Sportstar 09 November, 2020 16:31 IST India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad for India’s four-match Test series during a three-month-long tour to Australia. However, the flamboyant opener has been rested for ODIs and T20Is. "The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the board said in a release. India tour of Australia 2020: Virat Kohli to miss last part of Australia tour The BCCI has also granted paternity leave to skipper Virat Kohli, who will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, is due to give birth in the first week of January. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement. Ishant Sharma has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He will be added to India’s Test squad once he regains match fitness. A call on the availability of Wriddhiman Saha, who has hamstring tear, will be taken later.The schedule for India's tour to Australia was confirmed in October. The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17.Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos