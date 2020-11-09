India Tour of Australia 2020-21: Rohit Sharma included in revised Test squad

India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad for India’s four-match Test series during a three-month-long tour to Australia.

However, the flamboyant opener has been rested for ODIs and T20Is. "The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the board said in a release.

The BCCI has also granted paternity leave to skipper Virat Kohli, who will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, is due to give birth in the first week of January. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement. Ishant Sharma has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He will be added to India’s Test squad once he regains match fitness. A call on the availability of Wriddhiman Saha, who has hamstring tear, will be taken later.

The schedule for India's tour to Australia was confirmed in October. The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17.