India squad for Australia: Virat Kohli to miss last three Australia Tests

India captain Virat Kohli is expected to fly back from Australia ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to attend the birth of his child. Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, is due to give birth in the first week of January.

Efforts will be made to enable the 32-year-old to return for the last two Tests in 2021 scheduled to be held in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19). The Board of Control for Cricket in India will be requesting the Australian authorities to relax the quarantine period for Kohli upon his return Down Under. However, without a travel bubble between India and Australia, Kohli is unlikely to join the squad again.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma not part of India squads for tour Down Under

Kohli, who had led India to its maiden Test series win in Australia in 2019, is learnt to have informed the Board of his decision to return to India at the selection committee meeting to pick the squad.

The schedule for India's tour to Australia was confirmed in October. The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17.