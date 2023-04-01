IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar hoping Harry Brook continues good form at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar felt confident that the issue of finding finishers for the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been sorted out and that the Impact Player rule also gave them the luxury to bring in an additional batter or a bowler.

“I think the middle-order is well-settled now,” said the experienced pacer ahead of SRH’s clash against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

On Harry Brook, the SRH captain felt that contrary to the impression that foreign players don’t play spin well, he is very good against spinners. “We hope he continues his recent good form in the T20 Leagues,” he added.

“It is a new season and a different challenge as we got new domestic and international players and playing after a long gap at the home ground is exciting,” Bhuvneshwar said. “Bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran (Khan) is the youngest one but he is also experienced now and he has played for the country. He did well last season as well. It is a matter of time until we go out there and do well.”

For his part, Kumara Sangakkara, Director of Cricket and Head coach of Royals, said they had a great last season but this season is different with new rules and with different players.

“It is about really settling around to play a good game. Let’s see how it goes. We discussed the rule and we get that right hopefully. But, as the league goes on, the sides will get more and more used to how well to use it,” Sangakkara said.