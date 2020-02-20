IPL All-Stars match pushed back to end of tournament

The inaugural edition of the IPL All-Stars match, which was likely to be held three days prior to the tournament, will now be held after the tournament gets over on May 24.

Confirming the development to Sportstar, IPL Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel said: “We decided to host the match after the tournament because we had to see the performances of the players and only after that we could select the teams.”

Earlier, the Board of Control for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, Sourav Ganguly, had said that the match will be held prior to the IPL. But Patel confirmed that they are yet to select a date.

“We are working on it and will finalise a date soon,” Patel said.

Some of the franchises too were apprehensive about releasing their players ahead of the tournament. It has been learnt that the decision to postpone the match was taken keeping all the factors in mind.

The match will see a team from South and West -- comprising the players from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians -- take on North and East -- comprising players from Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. “We will finalise on the players during the tournament,” Patel said. While the GC chairman did not specify the venue, there is a possibility of the fixture being held in Mumbai -- where the final will be held -- or in Ahmedabad.

The All-Stars match was proposed by the BCCI to be a charity event, to be played annually.

Women’s T20 Challenge likely in Jaipur

The IPL Governing Council is also working on the dates for the Women’s League -- which is likely to be held in Jaipur in the later half of the IPL. Last year, three teams played the tournament in Jaipur, which saw participation from various international cricketers. This time around, one more team will be added, making it a four-team affair. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is likely to host all the matches, though a final decision is yet to be taken.

Will RR be able to play in Guwahati?

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court has deferred its hearing on Rajasthan Royals’ home matches in Guwahati to March 17. The BCCI officials and the franchise bosses were hoping for a decision on the PIL, which has challenged the decision of Royals to shift a couple of their home games to Guwahati. As per the IPL schedule, Royals is scheduled to play in either Jaipur or Guwahati on April 5 against Delhi Capitals and is scheduled to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur or Guwahati on April 9.