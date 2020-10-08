Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Gayle misses KXIP vs SRH fixture due to food poisoning The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. PTI Dubai 08 October, 2020 21:49 IST Gayle is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 13th edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - KINGS XI PUNJAB PTI Dubai 08 October, 2020 21:49 IST The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said.Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium. “Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in playing eleven,” Kumble told commentators during the game.Gayle, one of Indian Premier League’s all-time biggest players, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 13th edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ: IPL 2020 mid-season transfer listHowever, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab has managed to win just one of their first five matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer had recently said they would like to play Gayle before it becomes too difficult for the side to keep its playoffs hopes alive. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos