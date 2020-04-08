IPL recap: The best of Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

The IPL 2020 has been deferred until April 15 following the global concern over the coronavirus outbreak. And with the pandemic showing no signs of receding, chances are the wait the fans will have to wait longer for the T20 action to resume.

However, had the situation been under control, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma would have been gearing up to take on the K. L. Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Here, we recap the encounters between two IPL heavyweights that went down the wire.

IPL 2019: Pollard mania at Wankhede

Kieron Pollard's scorching 83 off 31 balls overshadowed Chris Gayle's 63 and Rahul's unbeaten century, as Mumbai Indians chased down 198 with three wickets to spare at the Wankhede stadium in IPL 2019.

Rahul and Gayle’s 116-run opening partnership followed by the Jamaican's big-hitting at the death helped Kings XI pile up 197 for four after being asked to bat.

When Pollard, leading the side in absence of Rohit Sharma, joined opener Quinton de Kock at the crease, Mumbai Indians had been reduced to 56 for two in the eighth over.

But the right-handed all-rounder single-handedly laid into the Kings XI attack, especially the left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who went for 54 runs in his four overs.

Pollard's whirlwind knock, studded with three fours and 10 towering sixes, came to an end when he miscued a pull to David Miller at deep midwicket in the final over. However with just four needed off four balls, Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar took Mumbai over the line in a frenetic finish.

IPL 2015: Harbhajan's heroics in vain

Harbhajan Singh’s manic rearguard effort was not enough to carry Mumbai Indians home, as the host fell 18 short of the 177-run target set by Kings XI Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh's 24-ball 64 went in vain in 2015; - Vivek Bendre

Staring down the barrel at 79 for six in 15 overs, Harbhajan plundered 64 off 24 balls, laced with five fours and six sixes, adding 100 runs from 37 balls for the seventh wicket with J Suchith to turn the match on its head. The duo took Mumbai within sniffing distance of victory before falling short at 159 for seven.

Earlier, George Bailey hit an unbeaten 61 not out off 32 balls, taking KXIP from 134 for four in 16 overs to a healthy 177 for five in 20 overs. The Aussie smashed four boundaries and three sixes.