IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Stats Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL: The defending champion Mumbai Indians will face last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a stats preview.

18 September, 2020 18:05 IST

MS Dhoni has been in supreme touch with the bat for CSK in the last two seasons.   -  R. RAGU

The defending champion Mumbai Indians will face last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a breakdown of the top three run-getters and wicket-takers from both teams.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Top three run-getters

BatsmanSeasonsRunsMatchesHundredsFiftiesHighest scoreAverageStrike rate
Suresh Raina2008-15, 2017-195,369188237109*33.98139.38
M. S. Dhoni2008-15, 2017-194,30718402284*42.22140.15
Michael Hussey2008-152,21364117116*40.98122.80

Top three wicket-takers

BowlerSeasonsWicketsMatchesFour-wicket haulsBest bowlingAverageEconomy rate
Ravichandran Ashwin2009-1512012114/1823.706.66
Dwayne Bravo2011-15, 2017-1911810314/4223.288.31
Albie Morkel2008-13919214/3225.947.98

 

MUMBAI INDIANS

Top three run-getters

BatsmanSeasonsRunsMatches100s50sHSAverageStrike rate
Rohit Sharma2011-193,728143128109*31.86130.62
Kieron Pollard2010-192,7551480148328.69146.77
Ambati Rayudu2010-172,41611401481*27.14126.16

Top three wicket-takers

BowlerSeasonsWicketsMatchesFour-wicket haulsBest bowlingAverageEconomy rate
Lasith Malinga2009-1917012265-1319.87.14
Harbhajan Singh2008-1712713615-1826.656.95
Jasprit Bumrah2013-19827703-726.67.55

