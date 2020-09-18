Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Stats Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL: The defending champion Mumbai Indians will face last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a stats preview. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 18:05 IST MS Dhoni has been in supreme touch with the bat for CSK in the last two seasons. - R. RAGU Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 18:05 IST The defending champion Mumbai Indians will face last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a breakdown of the top three run-getters and wicket-takers from both teams.CHENNAI SUPER KINGSTop three run-gettersBatsmanSeasonsRunsMatchesHundredsFiftiesHighest scoreAverageStrike rateSuresh Raina2008-15, 2017-195,369188237109*33.98139.38M. S. Dhoni2008-15, 2017-194,30718402284*42.22140.15Michael Hussey2008-152,21364117116*40.98122.80READ| IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team preview - Geared up for title defence Top three wicket-takersBowlerSeasonsWicketsMatchesFour-wicket haulsBest bowlingAverageEconomy rateRavichandran Ashwin2009-1512012114/1823.706.66Dwayne Bravo2011-15, 2017-1911810314/4223.288.31Albie Morkel2008-13919214/3225.947.98 MUMBAI INDIANSREAD| IPL 2020: Hoping the bubble doesn’t burstTop three run-gettersBatsmanSeasonsRunsMatches100s50sHSAverageStrike rateRohit Sharma2011-193,728143128109*31.86130.62Kieron Pollard2010-192,7551480148328.69146.77Ambati Rayudu2010-172,41611401481*27.14126.16READ| IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings team preview - Dad’s Army, with some young blood Top three wicket-takersBowlerSeasonsWicketsMatchesFour-wicket haulsBest bowlingAverageEconomy rateLasith Malinga2009-1917012265-1319.87.14Harbhajan Singh2008-1712713615-1826.656.95Jasprit Bumrah2013-19827703-726.67.55 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos