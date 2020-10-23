IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Kishan star in Mumbai's 10-wicket win over Chennai

After losing its last game in a humdinger that required two Super Overs, Mumbai Indians recovered well to produce a clinical display and thrash a hapless Chennai Super Kings by ten wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The victory was set up by its pacers, Trent Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), who ran through the CSK batting line-up and restricted the men in yellow to just 114 for nine.

AS IT HAPPENED

Ishan Kishan (68 n.o., 37b, 6x4, 5x6) and Quinton de Kock (46 n.o., 37b, 5x4, 2x6) then feasted on the CSK bowlers to triumph in just 12.2 overs. Ishan, in particular, was brutal against Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood, clubbing the duo through the off-side at will.

The win takes MI top of the table with 14 points, while CSK is all but out of the competition following its eighth defeat.

Early jolts

Keiron Pollard, who was leading Mumbai in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, asked CSK to bat first, and the decision proved correct from the first over. The two speed-merchants wreaked havoc in the first three overs by picking up four wickets. CSK could never really recover from there.

In the first over, Boult removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad leg-before with a delivery that swung in, after having set him up with a few that went across the right-hander.

In the next over, Bumrah picked up two wickets off consecutive deliveries. First, Ambati Rayudu couldn’t control his pull against a well-directed bouncer and the ball lobbed up off his glove and into wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock’s safe hands. Then, Bumrah had N. Jagadeesan caught at slip, the latter playing away from the body.

Prized scalp

Boult then had Faf du Plessis -- the only CSK batsman amongst runs this year -- caught behind as he went for an expansive drive. CSK had lost four wickets with just three runs on board and finished the Power Play with the score reading 24 for five.

Sam Curran was the only batsman to show grit and fighting spirit, and he guided the lower-order well even as he tried picking boundaries himself whenever possible. He came up with a valiant 47-ball 52 (4x4, 2x6) and added 43 runs with Imran Tahir for the ninth-wicket – the highest of the innings – to avoid the ignominy of CSK failing to reach even 100. The result was humiliating nonetheless.