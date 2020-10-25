KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020: Jordan, Arshdeep script stunning win for Punjab over Hyderabad

Chris Jordan's 3 for 17 helped Kings XI Punjab defend the lowest total this edition and edge past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Needing 17 to win off 12, KXIP captain KL Rahul took a gamble and bowled Jordan in the 19th over.

The Englishman vindicated the decision by conceding just three and picking up the wickets of Jason Holder and Rashid Khan. Arshdeep Singh (3 for 23) then defended 14 off the final over as SRH slipped to 114 all-out from being 56 for no loss at one stage.

It was Arshdeep's dismissal of Vijay Shankar in the 18th over that opened the floodgates. SRH was cruising for the most part. Set 127 to win, Jonny Bairstow (19, 20b, 4x4) and David Warner (35, 20b, 3x4, 2x6) infused urgency, adding 56 for the first wicket. But Warner was given out caught-behind off Ravi Bishnoi (one for 13) after a referral. Bairstow and Abdul Samad fell soon after.

Manish Pandey and Shankar arrested the momentary slide with a 33-run fourth-wicket stand. But once they fell, the Punjab bowlers took over and delivered the win.

Slow start

Earlier, Rashid Khan (4-0-14-2) spearheaded an incisive bowling performance for SRH after it asked Punjab to bat. KL Rahul (27, 27b, 2x4, 1x6) and Mandeep Singh - opening the innings in the absence of Mayank Agarwal - were off to a slow start.

Sandeep had Mandeep caught at deep square-leg for his 100th IPL wicket. Chris Gayle started with a couple of boundaries, but T. Natarajan (none for 23), Rashid and Holder (two for 27) kept a tight leash.

The pressure eventually told when Gayle and Rahul fell off successive deliveries, leaving KXIP struggling at 69 for three after 11 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell were watchful, but before the duo could shift gears, Sandeep dismissed Maxwell in the 14th over.

When Rashid had Deepak Hooda stumped by Bairstow four balls later, KXIP was in a spot of bother. The otherwise free-stroking Pooran remained unbeaten on 32 oﬀ 28 balls (2x4), his watchful innings proving the difference.