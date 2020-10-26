Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Can Rajasthan reach qualifiers if Punjab beats Kolkata in Sharjah? IPL 2020 playoffs race: Steve Smith's men are currently sixth with 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14. Its remaining games are against Kings XI Punjab (October 30) and Kolkata Knight Riders (November 1). Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 14:57 IST Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals are still alive in the IPL 2020 playoff race. - IPL Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 14:57 IST Rajasthan Royals rode on Ben Stokes' second IPL hundred and a belligerent support act by Sanju Samson to beat Mumbai Indians and eliminate the Chennai Super Kings from the playoff race for the first time in the history of the IPL. Steve Smith's men are currently sixth with 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14. Its remaining games are against Kings XI Punjab (October 30) and Kolkata Knight Riders (November 1). IPL playoffs race: All you need to know about captains, winners and teams that qualified for last four Kolkata and Punjab will square off against each other in a mid-table clash in Sharjah on Monday. Rajasthan will hope that Punjab beats Kolkata and then both Punjab and Kolkata lose their last two games. This way, Rajasthan can qualify by virtue of having scored more points than the other two. The Net Run Rate will not play any part. That said, if Punjab or the Sunrisers Hyderabad do manage to reach 14, Rajasthan will be left hanging by a thread - even if they get to 14 - because of their poor NRR of -0.505. IPL 2020 playoffs race: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings out of playoff race for the first time IPL Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians117414+1.252Delhi Capitals117414+0.434Royal Challengers Bangalore117414+0.092Kolkata Knight Riders116512-0.476Kings XI Punjab115610-0.103Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505Sunrisers Hyderabad11478+0.029Chennai Super Kings12488-0.602 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos