IPL 2020 playoffs race: Can Rajasthan reach qualifiers if Punjab beats Kolkata in Sharjah?

Rajasthan Royals rode on Ben Stokes' second IPL hundred and a belligerent support act by Sanju Samson to beat Mumbai Indians and eliminate the Chennai Super Kings from the playoff race for the first time in the history of the IPL. Steve Smith's men are currently sixth with 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14. Its remaining games are against Kings XI Punjab (October 30) and Kolkata Knight Riders (November 1).

Kolkata and Punjab will square off against each other in a mid-table clash in Sharjah on Monday. Rajasthan will hope that Punjab beats Kolkata and then both Punjab and Kolkata lose their last two games. This way, Rajasthan can qualify by virtue of having scored more points than the other two. The Net Run Rate will not play any part.

That said, if Punjab or the Sunrisers Hyderabad do manage to reach 14, Rajasthan will be left hanging by a thread - even if they get to 14 - because of their poor NRR of -0.505.

