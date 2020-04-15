IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indefinitely postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

With the country-wide lockdown extended to May 3, the BCCI top brass -- including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah -- had a conference call on Tuesday and it was decided that the tournament will be suspended until further notice. As reported earlier by Sportstar, the franchises, too, were informed about the decision.

The tournament, was earlier suspended till April 15, and now with the lockdown being extended, the Board had no option than push it back. On Wednesday, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin called up the franchises and informed them about the decision. An official statement by the Board is expected any moment.

Sunil Gavaskar: Much more to life than sports

While the Board is exploring ‘various options’ in a bid to find out an alternate window, later this year, to host the tournament, there is no clarity on the feasibility of such a proposal.

“We have no idea when things will come back to normal again. So, it is too early to predict when will we have the IPL this year. The Board has told us that it’s looking into all the options and would let us know in due course of time,” one of the franchise bosses told this publication.

There are efforts to find a slot around September-October, just before the T20 World Cup. But with no clarity on travel guidelines and availability of players, even that looks doubtful.

Maxwell: IPL can be held without crowd, T20 World Cup can't

“Whether we will have an IPL or not depends on how the next couple of months pan out. At this point of time, it is premature and also insensitive to talk about a possible date. We will have to wait and watch,” one of the franchise executives, who have been associated with the league, said.

Earlier, in a chat with this publication, Ganguly, had indicated that with the country coming to a halt, things aren’t in favour of any sporting activity. However, he did not specify what the BCCI’s plan of action will be now.

To regain rhythm, Dhoni started training a month before CSK camp

One of the Board officials, though, said that the picture will be clear once the situation comes to normal. “Once things are normal, we will have to speak to all the stakeholders and see what best can be done and react accordingly.”

If the IPL is eventually cancelled, there could be a possible loss of around Rs 3000 crore. While that is a major concern, the Board officials, franchises and the host broadcaster hope to reach a ‘common point’ over the next few months to decide on the future.