MI vs RCB, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma misses match vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore

Rohit Sharma, who has not played for Mumbai since the defeat against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, remained on the sidelines against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter on Wednesday.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Rohit Sharma unlikely to play vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore, toss at 7 PM

Rohit was on Monday left out of India squads for the three formats on the tour of Australia next month. But minutes after the BCCI announced the squads on Monday evening, stating that the BCCI’s medical team “will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit”, the batsman had a full-fledged batting session in UAE. In fact, the manner in which Mumbai Indians put out an edited video of his batting across its social media handles gave rise to speculation on whether Rohit was making a statement with the bat.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar so eloquently put it in Monday’s post-match show on Star Sports, the fans deserve to know the reasons behind Rohit not being in the team for Australia.