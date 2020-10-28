Home IPL 2020 News MI vs RCB, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma misses match vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore MI vs RCB, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, who has not played for Mumbai since the defeat against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, remained on the sidelines for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar 28 October, 2020 18:59 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma remained on the sidelines for the IPL encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore. - K. R. Deepak Team Sportstar 28 October, 2020 18:59 IST Rohit Sharma, who has not played for Mumbai since the defeat against Kings XI Punjab on October 18, remained on the sidelines against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter on Wednesday. MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Rohit Sharma unlikely to play vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore, toss at 7 PM Rohit was on Monday left out of India squads for the three formats on the tour of Australia next month. But minutes after the BCCI announced the squads on Monday evening, stating that the BCCI’s medical team “will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit”, the batsman had a full-fledged batting session in UAE. In fact, the manner in which Mumbai Indians put out an edited video of his batting across its social media handles gave rise to speculation on whether Rohit was making a statement with the bat. 45 seconds of RO 45 in full flow!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/65ajVQcEKc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 26, 2020 Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar so eloquently put it in Monday’s post-match show on Star Sports, the fans deserve to know the reasons behind Rohit not being in the team for Australia. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos