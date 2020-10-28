MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Will Rohit Sharma play today's match vs Bangalore, team news out soon

Hello and welcome to Match 48 of IPL 2020 in the UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

- Important game today for both teams. However, the focus will be on Rohit Sharma and whether he is available for tonight's fixture. He has missed MI's last two games and was on Monday left out of India squads for the tour of Australia. Regardless, MI’s explosive batting line-up, even sans Rohit, has served the team well. The extraordinary power-hitting abilities of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock at the top, and Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya lower down the order make MI a difficult team to bowl at. That said, the last time RCB played in Abu Dhabi, the ball swung and its bowlers made merry against Kolkata Knight Riders. Let's see how they fare tonight...

- Sunil Gavaskar: The Twenty20 format is brutal on the bowlers and the suggestion to divide the 20 overs between four bowlers — each allowed to bowl five — is hardly going to make it a level playing field as captains will include one more batsman in their team! - READ

- Fast bowlers gained more attention at the IPL 2020 auctions, and the records suggest that you need a tearaway quick to be consistent in the tournament - READ

- “If you bat at the top of the order, then you have a bit more time than the others who bat in the middle,” the India international said on the 'Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 Time' show - READ

- Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, analyses CSK’s poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League and makes his point as to why Rafael Nadal is consistent at winning Grand Slams - READ

- The IPL has offered an opportunity for the rookies to showcase their wares against and alongside some of the finest in the IPL, while legends of the game watch from the coaching sidelines - READ

- As IPL 2020 enters its business end, some good news on domestic front. Ranji Trophy defending champion Saurashtra plans to start its training camp in the first week of November. More on it here - READ

IPL diary: Mahi masterclass and more

- While we await more updates: Cricket Australia has confirmed dates and venues for India tour. You can find the entire schedule here - READ

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Match 48 Live: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai vs Virat Kohli's Bangalore Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoffs scenarios, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

PLAYOFFS SCENARIO FOR MI AND RCB - Both teams in action tonight are on 14 points. Both have a chance of making the playoffs. If Mumbai Indians beats Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, it will move to 16 points and will all but become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Even if Mumbai loses to Bangalore, it needs to win just one of its remaining two games to qualify. It takes on Delhi Capitals (Oct 31) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Nov 3) next. On the other hand, RCB can move to 16 if it beats MI and further strengthen its case for a place in the playoffs. It takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (Oct 31) and Delhi Capitals (Nov 2) next. Sunrisers is still alive in the race, having beaten Delhi by a convincing margin in their last encounter.

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi Capitals suffers third straight loss, playoff spot at risk

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race when Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai in their last encounter. This is the first time in 11 years that Chennai has failed to qualify for last four.

IPL Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 14 +1.252 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 +0.092 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 12 -0.479 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Teams looking for top-two finish collide

Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 16 | RCB 10)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 16 times.

Complete MI and RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.

Fast, accurate, penetrating, skilful — Jasprit Bumrah is an exciting package in all formats of cricket and his expertise in T20 cricket was on full display in the last fortnight in the IPL - IPL 2020 Star Bowler of the Fortnight: Jasprit Bumrah, consistency is his forte

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), 595 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), 23 wickets

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - RCB vs MI LIVE?

The Indian Premier League match RCB and MI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports. Live streaming for the match will also be available on the Hotstar app or website.