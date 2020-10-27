IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi Capitals suffers third straight loss, playoff spot at risk

Openers Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner put on 107 runs for the first wicket to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an 88-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Tuesday.

The win kept the Hyderabad outfit, which has five wins in 12 matches, alive in the tournament. It has games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) left, and can end with a maximum of 14 points at the end of the group stage.

Meanwhile, Delhi slumped to a third straight defeat in the competition, following losses to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it can still finish in the top two spots with 18 points, by defeating MI and RCB in its last two outings.

Playoff dates and venues

The dates and venues for the IPL playoffs are out. The first qualifier and the final of IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai on November 5 and 10, respectively, while the eliminator and the second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 8. All the playoff matches will start at 7.30pm IST.

IPL Points Table