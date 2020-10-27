Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi Capitals suffers third straight loss, playoff spot at risk The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in a 2020 IPL fixture in Dubai to put the latter's playoff spot under threat. Team Sportstar 27 October, 2020 23:11 IST Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner gave Sunrisers Hyderabad an amazing start. - IPL Team Sportstar 27 October, 2020 23:11 IST Openers Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner put on 107 runs for the first wicket to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an 88-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture in Dubai on Tuesday. The win kept the Hyderabad outfit, which has five wins in 12 matches, alive in the tournament. It has games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) left, and can end with a maximum of 14 points at the end of the group stage. Meanwhile, Delhi slumped to a third straight defeat in the competition, following losses to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it can still finish in the top two spots with 18 points, by defeating MI and RCB in its last two outings.Playoff dates and venuesThe dates and venues for the IPL playoffs are out. The first qualifier and the final of IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai on November 5 and 10, respectively, while the eliminator and the second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 8. All the playoff matches will start at 7.30pm IST.IPL Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians117414+1.252Royal Challengers Bangalore117414+0.092Delhi Capitals 127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab126612-0.049Kolkata Knight Riders126612-0.479Sunrisers Hyderabad 125710+0.396Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505Chennai Super Kings12488-0.602 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos