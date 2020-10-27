Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra plans to start camp in November

Ranji Trophy defending champion Saurashtra plans to start its training camp in the first week of November.

With Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly stating that the domestic season could start from January 1 next year, the state units are gearing up to get things in place.

“For now, only the players from Rajkot will attend the camp. We will have regular testing for players and follow all the protocols suggested by the Board in its SOP,” Saurashtra Cricket Association chief, Jaydev Shah, told Sportstar.

He added that depending on how things go in the camp - which will continue for a week - the association will take a call on its future. There has been no cricketing activity in the country since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rajkot had hosted the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal before the country headed into the lockdown.

The association conducted regular webinars and online sessions during the lockdown to ensure the players were in good shape. Even though the association took a ‘wait and watch’ policy, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat began training in their individual capacities in June.

Other state associations like Pondicherry, Sikkim, Bengal and Baroda have slowly started resuming their training activities.