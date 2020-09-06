Sikkim ropes in Robin Bist, Anureet Singh 

Sikkim Cricket Association has roped in Robin Bist as a guest player for the forthcoming domestic season.

Bist, a former Rajasthan captain, played a key role in the side's Ranji Trophy title wins in 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Last season, Rajasthan named him the captain for the early part of the season. However, he was later dropped from the side.

Sikkim - which has been playing the Ranji Trophy since 2018 - has also roped in pacer Anureet Singh and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahbaz Anwar for the season.

"We have signed up some of the consistent performers in the Ranji Trophy and we are confident that they would deliver," SCA chief, Lobzang Tenzing, told Sportstar.

Bist was part of Delhi Daredevils squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also played for India-A, Central Zone, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan Cricket Association President’s XI. He was the leading run-scorer of Ranji Trophy 2011–12, where he scored 1,034 runs at an average of 86.16 in 16 innings including four centuries.

"I played for Rajasthan for nearly 13 years, so it was difficult to leave the team and venture into something new, but the circumstances there (in Rajasthan) forced to have a rethink," Bist told this publication.

"My target is to play well for Sikkim and ensure that the team fares well this season. It's a young team, so we will work hard to ensure that things work out well," the seasoned Bist said.

For fast bowler Anureet too, it's a new challenge and the former Railways pacer, too, is looking forward to the new challenge. In his long career, Anureet has played for India A and also featured in the IPL.