IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out, Sunrisers Hyderabad names Jason Holder as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has named West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder as Mitchell Marsh's replacement, who will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during SRH's opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020,” Sunrisers posted on its official Twitter handle.

The 28-year-old was forced from the pitch after injuring his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery of his first over.

The Australian all-rounder, who has scored 225 runs and bagged 20 wickets in 21 matches of his IPL career, could only manage to bowl two more balls before limping off the field. He later came out to bat at number 10, in an attempt to save the day for his team. However, he holed out the first delivery to long-on as Hyderabad battled to stave off the 10-run loss to Virat Kohli's side.

This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.

Windies' Test skipper Holder will soon join the team. Tall and lanky at 6' 7'', Holder has only played 11 matches in the IPL, scoring 28 runs and picking up five wickets. He made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings against the Rajasthan Royal in 2013 and last featured in the league in 2016. He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League.