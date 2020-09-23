Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against Kings XI Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday due to a side strain. PTI Dubai 23 September, 2020 15:24 IST Chris Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team’s opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - AP PTI Dubai 23 September, 2020 15:24 IST South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team’s opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.“Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well,” Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB’s Twitter handle.READ: Dhoni displays massive six-hitting abilities, a little too late“This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.“Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him,” he added.After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year’s IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over SRH. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos