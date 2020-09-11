Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: All the Purple Cap winners over the years Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at the winners of the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in an IPL season. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 13:46 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler to win the IPL Purple Cap in two consecutive editions. - K. MURALI KUMAR Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 13:46 IST The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at the winners of the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in an IPL season.2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals):Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-14 Sohail Tanvir's unusual action and pace terrorised batsmen in the inaugural edition of the IPL. - R.V. MOORTHY 2009 - R.P. Singh (Deccan Chargers):Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-22 R. P. Singh's bowling performances were for Deccan Chargers' title triumph in IPL 2009. - AP 2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers):Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-26 Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha finished IPL 2010 with 21 wickets for Deccan Chargers. - K.R. DEEPAK 2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians):Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-13 Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's toe-crushers were too much for batsmen to handle in the IPL 2011. - G.P. SAMPATHKUMAR 2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils):Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-20 Morne Morkel's unplayable bouncers were key to Delhi Capitals' (then Delhi Daredevils) run into the playoffs in 2012. - AKHILESH KUMAR 2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-42 CSK fan-favorite Dwayne Bravo is one of the two bowlers to win the Purple Cap twice. - V. GANESAN 2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-14 Mohit Sharma enjoyed his best IPL season in 2014 as Chennai Super Kings reached the playoffs. - K.R. DEEPAK 2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-22 CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo bagged his second Purple Cap in the 2015 edition. - VIVEK BENDRE 2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-29 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's guile in the opening overs and at the death were key to Sunrisers Hyderabad's title triumph in 2016. - K. MURALI KUMAR 2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the second bowler after Dwayne Bravo to win two Purple Caps in IPL. - SPORTZ PICS 2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab):Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-16 Andrew Tye made his mark as a limited-overs specialist as his variations of pace and yorkers kept batsmen guessing. - VIVEK BENDRE 2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-12 Imran Tahir's bowling in IPL 2019 was as memorable as his wicket celebrations as CSK reached the final. - K.R. DEEPAK IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos