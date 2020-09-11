IPL 2020: All the Purple Cap winners over the years

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at the winners of the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in an IPL season.

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals):

Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-14

Sohail Tanvir's unusual action and pace terrorised batsmen in the inaugural edition of the IPL. - R.V. MOORTHY

2009 - R.P. Singh (Deccan Chargers):

Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-22

R. P. Singh's bowling performances were for Deccan Chargers' title triumph in IPL 2009. - AP

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers):

Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-26

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha finished IPL 2010 with 21 wickets for Deccan Chargers. - K.R. DEEPAK

2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians):

Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-13

Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's toe-crushers were too much for batsmen to handle in the IPL 2011. - G.P. SAMPATHKUMAR

2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils):

Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-20

Morne Morkel's unplayable bouncers were key to Delhi Capitals' (then Delhi Daredevils) run into the playoffs in 2012. - AKHILESH KUMAR

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-42

CSK fan-favorite Dwayne Bravo is one of the two bowlers to win the Purple Cap twice. - V. GANESAN

2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-14

Mohit Sharma enjoyed his best IPL season in 2014 as Chennai Super Kings reached the playoffs. - K.R. DEEPAK

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-22

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo bagged his second Purple Cap in the 2015 edition. - VIVEK BENDRE

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-29

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's guile in the opening overs and at the death were key to Sunrisers Hyderabad's title triumph in 2016. - K. MURALI KUMAR

2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-19

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the second bowler after Dwayne Bravo to win two Purple Caps in IPL. - SPORTZ PICS

2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab):

Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-16

Andrew Tye made his mark as a limited-overs specialist as his variations of pace and yorkers kept batsmen guessing. - VIVEK BENDRE

2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-12