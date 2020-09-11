IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: All the Orange Cap winners over the years

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, who finished as the top scorer in three IPL editions, will look to defend the Orange Cap in IPL 2020.

11 September, 2020 10:02 IST

Sachin Tendulkar finished top scorer of IPL 2010.   -  pti

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at the Orange Cap winners: a title awarded to the highest run-scorer in each IPL season.

2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):

Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5

Shaun Marsh's consistency with the bat helped Kings XI Punjab reach the semifinal of the inaugural IPL in 2008.   -  PTI

 

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5

Matthew Hayden was ruthless at the top of the order for CSK.   -  REUTERS

 

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):

Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s:  5

Sachin Tendulkar guided Mumbai Indians to the final of the 2010 editions with his remarkable consistency.   -  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

 

2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3

Chris Gayle unleashed fire on the opposition bowlers opening for RCB.   -  A. ROY CHOWDHURY

 

2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7

Chris Gayle continued his rich vein of form from the previous IPL to finish top scorer in the 2012 edition.   -  G.P. SAMPATH KUMAR

 

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6

Mister Cricket Michael Hussey was at the height of his powers as his performances were key to CSK's run into IPL 2013 finals.   -  V. GANESAN

 

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):

Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5

Robin Uthappa was in stupendous form as he guided KKR to its first IPL title in 2014.   -  K. MURALI KUMAR

 

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad's run may have ended in the league stage, but David Warner lit up IPL 2015 with his brutal hitting.   -  K.R. DEEPAK

 

 

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli set the record for most number of hundreds and runs in a single edition of IPL in 2016.   -  K. MURALI KUMAR

 

2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4

David Warner guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the playoffs of the IPL 2017 edition.   -  K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

 

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8

Kane Williamson led by example as he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final of IPL 2018.   -  VIVEK BENDRE

 

2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8

David Warner clinched the Orange Cap for the third time as Sunrisers reached the playoffs of the 2019 edition.   -  K.V. S. GIRI

 

