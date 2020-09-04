IPL

Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged there is a “little bit of apprehension” ahead of IPL 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 September, 2020 18:42 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 September, 2020 18:42 IST
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!
Virat Kohli
IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers
John Buchanan
IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan
 More Videos
Top five IPL controversies
From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies
Shadab Jakati
IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati
Varun Aaron.
IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners
Robin Uthappa
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners
How to shine in IPL and T20, Corey Anderson spells out
WATCH: IPL 2019 Final: MI vs CSK preview: Mumbai and Chennai vie for record fourth title
WATCH: KXIP vs CSK preview: Chennai looks to finish on top of the table
 Related