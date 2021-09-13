IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals names Woakes' replacement for remainder of season

Delhi Capitals on Monday announced English all-rounder Chris Woakes has pulled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

Woakes, who picked up five wickets in three matches in the first half of the tournament, will be replaced by Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis.

Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

"Dwarshuis will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon," a statement from the side read.

The league restarts on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.