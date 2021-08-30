Washington Sundar ruled out of UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to finger injury

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League due to a finger injury.

The 21-year-old, who was also one of the three players to fly back to India from England, along with Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, played in six matches in the first half of IPL. He took three wickets.

He will be replaced by Bengal cricketer Akashdeep Singh, who has been with the franchise as a net bowler.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 as he hasn’t fully recovered from his finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal who until now was a net bowler with RCB, has been named as Washi’s replacement. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/azaMgkaDZp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore starts its campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.