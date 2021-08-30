IPL News

Washington Sundar ruled out of UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to finger injury

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League due to a finger injury.

30 August, 2021 10:11 IST

Sundar could be a big miss for RCB, if the surfaces in the UAE assist the spinners.   -  K. Murali Kumar

The 21-year-old, who was also one of the three players to fly back to India from England, along with Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, played in six matches in the first half of IPL. He took three wickets.

He will be replaced by Bengal cricketer Akashdeep Singh, who has been with the franchise as a net bowler.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore starts its campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.

