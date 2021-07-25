Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

1. 19-09-2021: Dubai - vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30pm

2. 23-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30pm

3. 26-09-2021: Dubai - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pm

4. 28-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Punjab Kings - 7.30pm

5. 02-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30pm

6. 05-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30pm

7. 08-10-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30pm