Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues
Mumbai Indians, IPL Schedule 2021: Check the complete list of MI's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings.
Team Sportstar
Mumbai
25 July, 2021 19:46 IST
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will begin its campaign against CSK. - BCCI/IPL
Team Sportstar
Mumbai
25 July, 2021 19:46 IST
Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

1. 19-09-2021: Dubai - vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30pm
2. 23-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30pm
3. 26-09-2021: Dubai - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30pm
4. 28-09-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Punjab Kings - 7.30pm
5. 02-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30pm
6. 05-10-2021: Sharjah - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30pm
7. 08-10-2021: Abu Dhabi - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30pm