Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 30: KKR vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: In the last five IPL matches between the two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore has dominated Kolkata Knight Riders, winning four times compared to KKR's one. Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 08:13 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (L) has squared off against Royal Challengers Bangalore 28 times in the Indian Premier League, holding a 15-13 win-loss record in the process (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 May, 2021 08:13 IST Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 30 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: (28 MATCHES - KKR 15 | RCB 13)Kolkata has faced off against Bangalore 28 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 15-13 win-loss advantage in the process.LAST IPL MEETING:RCB (204/4 in 20 overs) beat KKR (166/8 in 20 overs) by 38 runs.Earlier this season, the teams had squared off at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, Sunday. Royal Challengers had won the match by 38 runs on the back of Glenn Maxwell's 49-ball 78 and an unbeaten 76 off 34 from AB de Villiers. A 20-ball cameo of 31 runs from Andre Russell went in vain for the Knight Riders as Kyle Jamieson picked up a three-wicket haul for RCB.RELATED | IPL 2021: KKR gears up for RCB challenge in attempt to salvage season POSITION ON THE POINTS TABLE:RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2021 IPL points table with 10 points from seven outings, which include five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed seventh in the standings with 4 points, having won two games and lost five.IPL 2021 FORM GUIDE: (LAST 5 MATCHES | WIN:LOSS)KKR - The franchise has only one victory in its last five games (1:4).RCB - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2).THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & RCB)- MOST RUNS -RankBatterTeamRuns1.Glenn MaxwellRCB2232.AB de VilliersRCB2073.Nitish RanaKKR2014.Virat KohliRCB1985.Devdutt PadikkalRCB195 - MOST WICKETS -RankBowlerTeamWickets1.Harshal PatelRCB172.Pat CumminsKKR93.Kyle JamiesonRCB94.Prasidh KrishnaKKR85.Varun ChakravarthyKKR7