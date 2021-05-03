IPL 2021 Match 30: KKR vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 30 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: (28 MATCHES - KKR 15 | RCB 13)

Kolkata has faced off against Bangalore 28 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 15-13 win-loss advantage in the process.

LAST IPL MEETING:

RCB (204/4 in 20 overs) beat KKR (166/8 in 20 overs) by 38 runs.

Earlier this season, the teams had squared off at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18, Sunday. Royal Challengers had won the match by 38 runs on the back of Glenn Maxwell's 49-ball 78 and an unbeaten 76 off 34 from AB de Villiers. A 20-ball cameo of 31 runs from Andre Russell went in vain for the Knight Riders as Kyle Jamieson picked up a three-wicket haul for RCB.

POSITION ON THE POINTS TABLE:

RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2021 IPL points table with 10 points from seven outings, which include five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed seventh in the standings with 4 points, having won two games and lost five.

IPL 2021 FORM GUIDE: (LAST 5 MATCHES | WIN:LOSS)

KKR - The franchise has only one victory in its last five games (1:4).

RCB - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2).

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & RCB)

- MOST RUNS -

Rank Batter Team Runs 1. Glenn Maxwell RCB 223 2. AB de Villiers RCB 207 3. Nitish Rana KKR 201 4. Virat Kohli RCB 198 5. Devdutt Padikkal RCB 195

- MOST WICKETS -