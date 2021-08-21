IPL 2021: Simon Katich steps down as RCB coach, cites personal reasons

Simon Katich has stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway from September 19 in the UAE.

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations, will step in for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka international Wanidu Hasaranga has joined RCB for the second leg. He replaces Adam Zampa who is unavailable. RCB has also signed Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David. Finn Allen, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams are unavailable.