IPL 2022: CSK uncertain over injured Deepak Chahar’s availability

Deepak Chahar’s availability in the Indian Premier League 2022 season remains doubtful with the fast bowler suffering a back injury while undergoing a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy.

The India international, who was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 14 crore in the mega auction in February, has been at the NCA in Bengaluru for a month now, recovering from a quadricep tear he picked up during the T20I series between India and the West Indies a couple of months ago.



While the Chennai Super Kings officials were optimistic of Chahar’s return to the team at the half-way stage of the tournament, the gravity of the new injury needs to be ascertained. Sportstar spoke to Chennai Super Kings officials on Tuesday, who claimed that they are “yet to receive a formal report” from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the absence of Chahar, the Chennai Super Kings bowling line-up has lacked the spark, and with the team suffering four defeats on the trot, coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that there are two-fold problems - unavailability of Chahar and an over-all below-par show in every department. In the absence of Chahar, the Super Kings have tried out Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and even Tushar Deshpande - but none of them have been effective in the initial stages of the match, making things difficult for the four-time champion.

Struggling in the points table, the Chennai Super Kings needs to find a replacement for Chahar in case he is not fit in time, but before that, the team management is awaiting a formal communication from the Board and the NCA to know the exact situation. “We have only heard things from the media. So far, there is no official report or communication. We are waiting for that, and only after that can we take a decision on the future course of action,” a CSK official said.

Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, aiming to end the losing streak and hopefully, finding a solution to the bowling woes.