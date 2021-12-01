Home IPL News IPL 2022 retention full list of players from eight teams before mega auction IPL 2022 retention: In total, 19 Indians were retained and eight overseas players. Here's the complete list of players retained by each team. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 10:24 IST Andre Russell has been retained by KKR ahead of the IPL mega auction. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 10:24 IST Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and David Warner were among the prominent players not to retained by their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of next year's mega auction. In total, 19 Indians were retained and eight overseas players. Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the two new franchises, will now be allowed to sign three players before December 25 - two Indians and one overseas from those that have been released.Here's the complete list of players retained by each team. IPL 2022 Retention: Complete list of retained players, remaining salary purse for mega auction Chennai Super KingsRavindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj GaikwadDelhi CapitalsRishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich NortjeKolkata Knight RidersAndre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil NarineMumbai IndiansRohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron PollardPunjab KingsMayank Agarwal, Arshdeep SinghRajasthan RoyalsSanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi JaiswalRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed SirajSunrisers HyderabadKane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :