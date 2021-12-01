IPL 2022 retention full list of players from eight teams before mega auction

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and David Warner were among the prominent players not to retained by their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of next year's mega auction. In total, 19 Indians were retained and eight overseas players. Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the two new franchises, will now be allowed to sign three players before December 25 - two Indians and one overseas from those that have been released.

IPL 2022 Retention: Complete list of retained players, remaining salary purse for mega auction

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik