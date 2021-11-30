IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of retained players, remaining salary purse for mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player retentions was completed on Tuesday with eight teams retaining as many as 27 players ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.

Four teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - retained four players each while Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad opted for three retentions.

Punjab Kings opted for two retentions, which leaves it with the highest salary purse of 72 crore for the auction which will see a maximum salary cap of Rs. 90 crore.

The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will have the option to draft in a maximum of three players (two Indians and one overseas) - ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The deadline for the same is set from December 1 to 25.

Here's a look at the team-wise retentions and remaining auction purse for each franchise

Team Purse Remaining Players Retained Punjab Kings 72 crore 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 crore 3 Rajasthan Royals 62 crore 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 crore 3 Chennai Super Kings 48 crore 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 crore 4 Mumbai Indians 48 crore 4 Delhi Capitals 47.5 crore 4



Chennai Super Kings

Player 1: Ravindra Jadeja - Rs. 16 crore Player 2: MS Dhoni - Rs. 12 crore Player 3: Moeen Ali - Rs 8 crore Player 4: Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 6 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore





Delhi Capitals

Player 1: Rishabh Pant - Rs. 16 crore Player 2: Axar Patel - (Rs 9 crore, 12 crore deducted from purse) Player 3: Prithvi Shaw - (7.5 crore, 8 crore deducted from purse) Player 4: Anrich Nortje - (6.5 crore) Retention Deduction: Rs 42.5 crore



Kolkata Knight Riders

Player 1: Andre Russell - Rs. 12 crore (16 crore deducted from purse) Player 2: Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs. 8 crore (12 crore deducted from purse) Player 3: Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore Player 4: Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore



Mumbai Indians

Player 1: Rohit Sharma - Rs. 16 crore Player 2: Jasprit Bumrah - Rs. 12 crore Player 3: Suryakumar Yadav - Rs. 8 crore Player 4: Kieron Pollard - Rs 6 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore





Punjab Kings

Player 1: Mayank Agarwal - Rs. 12 crore (14 crore deducted from purse) Player 2: Arshdeep Singh - Rs. 4 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 18 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Player 1: Sanju Samson - Rs. 14 crore Player 2: Jos Buttler - Rs. 10 crore Player 3: Umran Malik - Rs 4 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 28 crore



Royal Challengers Bangalore

Player 1: Virat Kohli - Rs. 15 crore Player 2: Glenn Maxwell - Rs. 11 crore Player 3: Mohammed Siraj - Rs. 7 crore Retention Deduction: Rs 33 crore



Sunrisers Hyderabad