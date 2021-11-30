Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of retained players, remaining salary purse for mega auction IPL 2022 Retention: Here's a look at the full list of retained players, salary caps and auction purse remaining ahead of the 2022 IPL season. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 23:14 IST 27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season on Tuesday. - BCCI/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 23:14 IST The Indian Premier League (IPL) player retentions was completed on Tuesday with eight teams retaining as many as 27 players ahead of the 2022 IPL auction. Four teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - retained four players each while Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad opted for three retentions. Punjab Kings opted for two retentions, which leaves it with the highest salary purse of 72 crore for the auction which will see a maximum salary cap of Rs. 90 crore. IPL 2022 Retention full updates: Dhoni leads CSK; Rohit, Pant, Jadeja become most expensive players The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will have the option to draft in a maximum of three players (two Indians and one overseas) - ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The deadline for the same is set from December 1 to 25.Here's a look at the team-wise retentions and remaining auction purse for each franchise TeamPurse RemainingPlayers RetainedPunjab Kings72 crore2Sunrisers Hyderabad68 crore3Rajasthan Royals62 crore3Royal Challengers Bangalore57 crore3Chennai Super Kings48 crore4Kolkata Knight Riders48 crore4Mumbai Indians48 crore4Delhi Capitals47.5 crore4 Hardik released by Mumbai; RCB retains Siraj: IPL 2022 retained players full list ahead of auction Chennai Super KingsPlayer 1: Ravindra Jadeja - Rs. 16 crorePlayer 2: MS Dhoni - Rs. 12 crorePlayer 3: Moeen Ali - Rs 8 crorePlayer 4: Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 6 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 42 crore Delhi CapitalsPlayer 1: Rishabh Pant - Rs. 16 crorePlayer 2: Axar Patel - (Rs 9 crore, 12 crore deducted from purse)Player 3: Prithvi Shaw - (7.5 crore, 8 crore deducted from purse)Player 4: Anrich Nortje - (6.5 crore)Retention Deduction: Rs 42.5 croreKolkata Knight RidersPlayer 1: Andre Russell - Rs. 12 crore (16 crore deducted from purse)Player 2: Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs. 8 crore (12 crore deducted from purse)Player 3: Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crorePlayer 4: Sunil Narine - Rs 6 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 42 croreREAD: IPL 2022 retention: KKR retained players full list ahead of IPL mega auction Mumbai IndiansPlayer 1: Rohit Sharma - Rs. 16 crorePlayer 2: Jasprit Bumrah - Rs. 12 crorePlayer 3: Suryakumar Yadav - Rs. 8 crorePlayer 4: Kieron Pollard - Rs 6 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 42 crore READ: IPL 2022 retention: Dhoni retained, CSK full players list ahead of IPL mega auction Punjab KingsPlayer 1: Mayank Agarwal - Rs. 12 crore (14 crore deducted from purse)Player 2: Arshdeep Singh - Rs. 4 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 18 crore Rajasthan RoyalsPlayer 1: Sanju Samson - Rs. 14 crorePlayer 2: Jos Buttler - Rs. 10 crorePlayer 3: Umran Malik - Rs 4 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 28 croreRoyal Challengers BangalorePlayer 1: Virat Kohli - Rs. 15 crorePlayer 2: Glenn Maxwell - Rs. 11 crorePlayer 3: Mohammed Siraj - Rs. 7 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 33 croreSunrisers HyderabadPlayer 1: Kane Williamson - Rs. 14 crorePlayer 2: Abdul Samad - Rs. 4 crorePlayer 3: Umran Malik - Rs 4 croreRetention Deduction: Rs 22 crore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :