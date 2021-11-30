IPL

IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of retained players, remaining salary purse for mega auction

IPL 2022 Retention: Here's a look at the full list of retained players, salary caps and auction purse remaining ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

30 November, 2021 23:14 IST
The IPL Trophy

27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season on Tuesday.   -  BCCI/SPORTZPICS

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player retentions was completed on Tuesday with eight teams retaining as many as 27 players ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.

Four teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - retained four players each while Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad opted for three retentions.

Punjab Kings opted for two retentions, which leaves it with the highest salary purse of 72 crore for the auction which will see a maximum salary cap of Rs. 90 crore.

The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will have the option to draft in a maximum of three players  (two Indians and one overseas) - ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The deadline for the same is set from December 1 to 25.

Here's a look at the team-wise retentions and remaining auction purse for each franchise

TeamPurse RemainingPlayers Retained
Punjab Kings72 crore2
Sunrisers Hyderabad68 crore3
Rajasthan Royals62 crore3
Royal Challengers Bangalore57 crore3
Chennai Super Kings48 crore4
Kolkata Knight Riders48 crore4
Mumbai Indians48 crore4
Delhi Capitals47.5 crore4


Chennai Super Kings

Player 1: Ravindra Jadeja - Rs. 16 crore

Player 2: MS Dhoni - Rs. 12 crore

Player 3: Moeen Ali - Rs 8 crore

Player 4: Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 6 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore


 

Delhi Capitals

Player 1: Rishabh Pant - Rs. 16 crore

Player 2: Axar Patel - (Rs 9 crore, 12 crore deducted from purse)

Player 3: Prithvi Shaw - (7.5 crore, 8 crore deducted from purse)

Player 4: Anrich Nortje - (6.5 crore)

Retention Deduction: Rs 42.5 crore


Kolkata Knight Riders

Player 1: Andre Russell - Rs. 12 crore (16 crore deducted from purse)

Player 2: Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs. 8 crore (12 crore deducted from purse)

Player 3: Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore

Player 4: Sunil Narine  - Rs 6 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore


Mumbai Indians

Player 1: Rohit Sharma - Rs. 16 crore

Player 2: Jasprit Bumrah - Rs. 12 crore

Player 3: Suryakumar Yadav - Rs. 8 crore

Player 4: Kieron Pollard - Rs 6 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 42 crore

 
 

Punjab Kings

Player 1: Mayank Agarwal - Rs. 12 crore (14 crore deducted from purse)

Player 2: Arshdeep Singh - Rs. 4 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 18 crore

 

Rajasthan Royals

Player 1: Sanju Samson - Rs. 14 crore

Player 2: Jos Buttler - Rs. 10 crore

Player 3: Umran Malik - Rs 4 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 28 crore


Royal Challengers Bangalore

Player 1: Virat Kohli - Rs. 15 crore

Player 2: Glenn Maxwell - Rs. 11 crore

Player 3: Mohammed Siraj - Rs. 7 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 33 crore


Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player 1: Kane Williamson - Rs. 14 crore

Player 2: Abdul Samad - Rs. 4 crore

Player 3: Umran Malik - Rs 4 crore

Retention Deduction: Rs 22 crore

