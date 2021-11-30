IPL Retention 2022 Live: Sunrisers retains Samad, Punjab keeps Mayank, Arshdeep; Full players list, latest updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of IPL retention ahead of 2022 player auction.

7:08PM IST: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya says the initial buzz from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp suggests that they have retained skipper Kane Williamson besides holding onto the two Kashmir wonderkids - Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

7:05PM IST: The franchises are moving into the final laps of the initial prep work for IPL 2022! A couple of late surprises could be coming our way. Brace yourselves, folks.

PREVIEW

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition of the tournament.

The existing franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of four players, while the two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool before the January auction.

The salary purse for the IPL auction has been set at Rs 90 crore per team, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified that the existing teams can pick a maximum of three Indian players – capped or uncapped. A maximum of two overseas and two uncapped Indian players can be part of the four retentions.

- Shayan Acharya

The retention purse break-up If a team retains four players , a total of Rs 42 crore will be deducted from the 90-crore purse. For the first player, a franchise will be debited Rs 16 crore, while Rs 12 crore will be deducted for the second. The third player would cost Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore.

, a total of Rs 42 crore will be deducted from the 90-crore purse. For the first player, a franchise will be debited Rs 16 crore, while Rs 12 crore will be deducted for the second. The third player would cost Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore. If a franchise retains three players , the slabs are – Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore, and Rs 7 crore. The total will be Rs 33 crore.

, the slabs are – Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore, and Rs 7 crore. The total will be Rs 33 crore. If two players are retained , the total will be Rs 24 crore – Rs 14 crore for the first player and Rs 10 crore for the second. Single retention will cost Rs 14 crore.

, the total will be Rs 24 crore – Rs 14 crore for the first player and Rs 10 crore for the second. Single retention will cost Rs 14 crore. For uncapped retained players, the amount will be Rs 4 crore.



Draft for Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises

The two new teams will have a separate retention draft. They need to make their choices between December 1 and 25 . However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended by a few days since the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to the CVC-owned Ahmedabad outfit. An independent committee is set to be formed to investigate the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm.

. However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended by a few days since the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to the CVC-owned Ahmedabad outfit. An independent committee is set to be formed to investigate the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm. The sides can make a maximum of three selections - two Indians and one overseas - from the pool of players that are being sent into the 2022 player auction from the last season.



When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL retention ahead of auction will take place on November 30 at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming online & TV?

The IPL retention ahead of 2022 auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.