Home IPL News Hardik Pandya released by Mumbai; RCB retains Siraj: IPL 2022 retained players full list ahead of auction IPL retentions: Here's the complete list of players retained by all eight Indian Premier League teams ahead of the mega auction. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 20:02 IST M. S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been retained by CSK and RCB. - PTI Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 20:02 IST The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.FOLLOW LIVE: IPL 2022 LIVE Retention: Rohit, Bumrah lead Mumbai list, Suryakumar retained over Kishan; Full updates, streaming at 9:30PM They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by each team ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen AliKKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh IyerSRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran MalikMI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar YadavRCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed SirajDC: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich NortjeRR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi JaiswalPBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep SinghThe two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players.