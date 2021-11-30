Home IPL News IPL 2022 retention: MI retained players full list ahead of IPL mega auction IPL 2022 retentions: Here's the complete list of players retained by the Mumbai Indians. Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:45 IST Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained by Mumbai Indians. - BCCI/IPLT20 Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:45 IST The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.FOLLOW LIVE: IPL Retention LIVE: KKR retains Narine, Russell; Rashid Khan exits SRH; Full players updates, streaming info IPL 2022 retention: Dhoni retained, CSK full players list ahead of IPL auction Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar YadavThe two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :