Home IPL News IPL 2022 retention: KKR retained players full list ahead of IPL mega auction IPL 2022 retentions: Here's the complete list of players retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:42 IST KKR's Venkatesh Iyer - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 30 November, 2021 19:42 IST The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh IyerThe two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :