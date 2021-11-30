IPL 2022 retention: KKR retained players full list ahead of IPL mega auction

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.

They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction. Here's the list of players retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

The two new franchises have time from December 1 to December 25 to sign two Indian and one overseas players.