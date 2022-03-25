IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Indian Premier League 2022. Mark Wood was ruled out of the 2022 season after picking up a right elbow injury. Andrew Tye has replaced him in the squad. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis will miss a few matches as they are on international duty.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Manish Pandey

Deepak Hooda

Evin Lewis

Krunal Pandya

Dushmantha Chameera

K Gowtham

Ravi Bishnoi

Andrew Tye

Avesh Khan