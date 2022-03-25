IPL News

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad

Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.

25 March, 2022 14:06 IST

Leadership beckons: KL Rahul was chosen to captain the Lucknow Super Giants. “He is evolving, growing, maturing as a player and a leader...He has everything it takes to succeed,” franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said.   -  AFP

Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Indian Premier League 2022. Mark Wood was ruled out of the 2022 season after picking up a right elbow injury. Andrew Tye has replaced him in the squad. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis will miss a few matches as they are on international duty.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Manish Pandey

Deepak Hooda

Evin Lewis

Krunal Pandya

Dushmantha Chameera

K Gowtham

Ravi Bishnoi

Andrew Tye

Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.

