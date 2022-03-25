IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants - ideal playing XI, full squad Indian Premier League 2022: Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:06 IST Leadership beckons: KL Rahul was chosen to captain the Lucknow Super Giants. “He is evolving, growing, maturing as a player and a leader...He has everything it takes to succeed,” franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said. - AFP Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 14:06 IST Here is how an ideal starting XI could look for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Indian Premier League 2022. Mark Wood was ruled out of the 2022 season after picking up a right elbow injury. Andrew Tye has replaced him in the squad. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis will miss a few matches as they are on international duty. IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals - ideal playing XI, full squad Lucknow Super Giants:KL RahulQuinton de KockManish PandeyDeepak HoodaEvin LewisKrunal PandyaDushmantha ChameeraK GowthamRavi BishnoiAndrew TyeAvesh KhanLucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan,Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :