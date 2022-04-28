IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians ropes in Kumar Kartikeya for injured Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians has roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

"The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh," the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.

Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.

Mumbai Indians, which has suffered eight losses on the trot, is out of contention for a playoff berth.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now face Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.