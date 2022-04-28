IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians ropes in Kumar Kartikeya for injured Arshad Khan Mumbai Indians has roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. PTI 28 April, 2022 13:59 IST Kumar Kartikeya Singh (L), who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches. - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar PTI 28 April, 2022 13:59 IST Mumbai Indians has roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League."The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh," the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.READ | Ranji Trophy knockouts to start from June 4 in Bengaluru Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.Mumbai Indians, which has suffered eight losses on the trot, is out of contention for a playoff berth.The Rohit Sharma-led side will now face Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :