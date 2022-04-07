Pat Cummins: I probably think I am most surprised by that innings

On a night when almost every batter struggled to get going, Pat Cummins walked in and waltzed into history books. The Australian's 14-ball fifty en route unbeaten 15-ball 56 not only aided Kolkata Knight Riders to crush Mumbai Indians on Thursday but also made him the joint-fastest to a fifty in the Indian Premier League history.

Cummins was perhaps fine-tuning his golf swing while serving quarantine and awaiting the restriction, till April 5, imposed by Cricket Australia to be over before wearing the Knight Rider's match jersey.

Cummins’ assault on Australian all-rounder counterpart Daniel Sams - a 35-run over that sealed the fate of the match - will remain the highlight of his innings. But the manner in which he took on Jasprit Bumrah in the 15th over indicated that Cummins’ madness was definitely built on a method.

The Australian Test captain is one of the few batters who have dominated Bumrah’s uncanny pace. But the manner in which he hoicked Bumrah into the stands over deep midwicket forced the bowler to bowl a defensive wide yorker next. A thick edge raced past a diving third-man to indicate it was Cummins’ day.

Cummins, though, tried his best to play down his onslaught and domination versus Bumrah.

"I probably think I am most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it," Cummins said.

"When I come into bat, it is at the end of the game. So I have clear thinking to just clear the ropes. Whenever I am facing him (Bumrah), I just try to hit as hard as possible and fortunately it came off a few times."

Knight Riders will be hoping that Cummins continues to surprise himself.