Pat Cummins equals record for fastest fifty in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins equaled the record for the fastest fifty ever in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. He joined KL Rahul on the top of the leaderboard, reaching the mark in only 14 balls during a match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Pune.

Cummins scored 35 off compatriot Daniel Sams' bowling in the 16th over, to take Kolkata over the line with four overs to spare. The Australian Test captain finished with 56 off mere 15 balls, hammering four fours and six sixes.

Cummins joined Venkatesh Iyer at the crease after the dismissal of Andre Russell and showed he meant business straightaway, clubbing Tymal Mills for a six and four off only the second and third deliveries he faced.

Walking into the 16th over, having already scored 22, striking at 275.00, Cummins started off with a cracking maximum over long-on.

