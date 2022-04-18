IPL 2022: In-form RCB to meet K.L. Rahul's Super Giants

Tied on eight points from six matches, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they lock horns at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

While Super Giants rode on captain K.L. Rahul's century to prevail over Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last match, Dinesh Karthik's 34-ball 66 helped the Royal Challengers upstage Delhi Capitals.

Karthik has been the difference in three of RCB's four wins, averaging 197 while striking at a staggering 209.57 and has compensated for slow starts and lack of consistent runs at the top of the order. The return of Glenn Maxwell, who struck a 34-ball 55 against the Capitals has added sheen to the middle order.

The Super Giants have relied on openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who share three fifties and a hundred between them. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni have contributed in the lower middle order. Marcus Stoinis, who almost sealed a tense chase with an unbeaten 17-ball 38 on his debut against Rajasthan Royals, has bolstered Super Giants' potent arsenal of all-rounders.

Successful in defending totals in their previous outings, both the teams have shown discipline with their bowling effort. While leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya have excelled for the Super Giants while RCB has banked on Hasaranga and Harshal Patel's slower variations to apply brakes on the opposition.