IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals braces up for well-oiled Rajasthan Royals in must-win game

After a massive setback to their bid to make it to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will aim to show more flexibility and resilience to defeat Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A spot in the playoffs will be a possibility even if the Capitals are defeated, but all the remaining games will have to be won and other results have to go their way.

The Capitals were lacklustre with both bat and ball against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed’s spell was a lone bright spot, and he will be expected to hit similar lengths and create similar angles to unsettle the Royals batting line-up. And if his efforts are backed up by the profligate Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje, it could make a huge difference.

Coach Ricky Ponting will expect the batters to take more responsibility than they did against the Super Kings. Royals’ well-oiled bowling outfit will come hard at them but patience and graft could help them succeed. Prithvi Shaw is set to miss another game as he hasn’t yet come back from the hospital.

For the Royals, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will be the key bowlers to watch out for. A win will likely lift them to second in the points table.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will come face to face for the second time. The mini-battle between them could prove to be the difference between the sides if the contest is tight.