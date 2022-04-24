IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: RCB suffers its heaviest IPL defeat against SRH IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets within 48 balls to record the fourth largest win in an IPL run chase on Saturday. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 07:25 IST Marco Jansen celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 07:25 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered its heaviest defeat during its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.After being sent into bat by Kane Williamson, the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a massive collapse before being bowled out for 68 in 16.1 overs - RCB's second lowest title in the league.The Sunrisers then chased down the 69-run target in 48 balls to record a nine-wicket win and jump to second spot on the points table - leaving RCB behind with its largest defeat (by balls remaining, 72) over 15 editions. Sunrisers' cruise in eight overs is also the fourth-quickest win in a run-chase in the IPL.READ: RCB bowled out for 68 on anniversary of highest and lowest totals in IPL history In 2021, RCB suffered a similar thrashing by the Kolkata Knight Riders wherein the opposition overhauled its 92-run total with 60 balls to spare.RCB accumulated the dubious feat on a day when they had recorded the lowest total-ever in IPL history (49) in the 2017 edition against the KKR. In 2013, RCB had also racked up the largest team total (263/5) on the same day!RCB - heaviest defeats by balls remaining (2nd innings)72 - vs SRH, 2022, Mumbai60 - vs KKR, 2021, Abu Dhabi42 - vs RR, 2014, Abu DhabiWinning with most balls remaining in IPL run-chases:87 - MI vs KKR, 2008 Mumbai 76 - KTK vs RR, 2011 Indore 73 - KXIP (PBKS) vs DD (DC), 2017, Mohali 72 - SRH vs RCB, 2022, Mumbai Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :