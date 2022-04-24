IPL 2022: RCB suffers its heaviest IPL defeat against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered its heaviest defeat during its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

After being sent into bat by Kane Williamson, the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a massive collapse before being bowled out for 68 in 16.1 overs - RCB's second lowest title in the league.

The Sunrisers then chased down the 69-run target in 48 balls to record a nine-wicket win and jump to second spot on the points table - leaving RCB behind with its largest defeat (by balls remaining, 72) over 15 editions. Sunrisers' cruise in eight overs is also the fourth-quickest win in a run-chase in the IPL.

In 2021, RCB suffered a similar thrashing by the Kolkata Knight Riders wherein the opposition overhauled its 92-run total with 60 balls to spare.

RCB accumulated the dubious feat on a day when they had recorded the lowest total-ever in IPL history (49) in the 2017 edition against the KKR. In 2013, RCB had also racked up the largest team total (263/5) on the same day!