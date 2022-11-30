IPL News

Hugh Edmeades back as IPL 2023 auctioneer

On Tuesday, Edmeades confirmed that he will be conducting the auction and will reach Kochi on December 21 via Dubai.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 30 November, 2022 09:46 IST
MUMBAI 30 November, 2022 09:46 IST
Hugh Edmeades poses for a photograph at the IPL 2022 auction.

Hugh Edmeades poses for a photograph at the IPL 2022 auction. | Photo Credit: Arjun Singh

On Tuesday, Edmeades confirmed that he will be conducting the auction and will reach Kochi on December 21 via Dubai.

Hugh Edmeades will return as the auctioneer when the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction gets underway in Kochi on December 23. Edmeades took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since.

Edmeades collapsed on the floor in the ballroom of the ITC Gardenia hotel on the first day of the mega-auction in Bengaluru in February this year due to “postural hypotension”.

Also Read
Keeping things simple and uncomplicated is the key for India U-19 women’s coach Nooshin

While the medical staff attended to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers requested Charu Sharma to fill in for Edmeades.

Edmeades returned to conduct the final phase of the auction amid loud cheers and a standing ovation from the franchises and the BCCI officials. However, there were apprehensions about whether the Board will continue with him as the auctioneer this time.

But on Tuesday, Edmeades confirmed that he will be conducting the auction and will reach Kochi on December 21 via Dubai.

“I am thrilled to have been asked by the BCCI to conduct the 2023 IPL auction and am excited about visiting Kochi for the first time,” Edmeades told  Sportstar.

An independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, Edmeades was associated with the iconic Christie’s for 38 years before going independent in 2016.

Also Read | WATCH Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in one over against Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In December 2018, when Edmeades travelled to Jaipur for the IPL auction, it was a new experience for him. Even though he had conducted more than 2,500 auctions across the globe by then, it was his first stint with Indian cricket.

After the auctions got over last year, Edmeades had told this publication that it was “stupid” on his part to skip meals, which could have been one of the triggers behind low blood pressure.

But not the one to dwell on the past, the veteran auctioneer is looking forward to an ‘exciting’ auction in Kochi with 10 franchises going all out to make some smart buys.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup points table
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us