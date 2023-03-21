IPL 2023: Jonny Bairstow to be ruled out of Punjab Kings season for injury rehab - reports

England and Punjab Kings batter Jonny Bairstow is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as he continues to recovery from his freak leg injury, reports said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Bairstow had missed the T20 World Cup 2022 and England’s Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand after he damaged his ligament after slipping on a golf course in September 2022.

According to a Guardian report, Bairstow, who’s had a metal plate inserted in his left leg, is still far out from action as he begins his road to recovery.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Punjab are yet to release a statement on Bairstow’s status.

The IPL season begins on March 31 and runs until the end of May and Bairstow is now likely to make his return through County cricket with Yorkshire. Bairstow had an underwhelming 2022 season with Punjab as he made 253 runs from 11 innings, averaging 23 with a strike rate of 144.57.

Overall, Bairstow has racked up over 1200 from 39 IPL outings, including one century and nine fifties.