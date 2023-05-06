IPL News

IPL 2023: At this stage, Nair is the best replacement for Rahul, says Tambe

LSG’s spin bowling coach Pravin Tambe believes that with vast experience, Nair is the ideal replacement for Rahul.

Shayan Acharya
AHMEDABAD 06 May, 2023 18:52 IST
AHMEDABAD 06 May, 2023 18:52 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya and Karun Nair during practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya and Karun Nair during practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

LSG’s spin bowling coach Pravin Tambe believes that with vast experience, Nair is the ideal replacement for Rahul.

Karun Nair was one of the noted Indian cricketers who went unsold in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction. After being left out of the Karnataka squad, the batter had not featured in any form of cricket in the 2022-23 season, but with his state-mate K.L. Rahul ruled out of the IPL due to a thigh injury, Nair was roped in as his replacement by Lucknow Super Giants.

While it needs to be seen whether Nair gets a game, LSG’s spin bowling coach Pravin Tambe believes that with vast experience, Nair is the ideal replacement for Rahul. “He is a good player, and during his stint with Rajasthan Royals, he had a good outing. Being a senior player, he has played for a lot of other teams as well, and at this stage, he is the best replacement for Rahul. He has the experience and can fit in anytime and in any situation,” Tambe said on the eve of his team’s crucial game against Gujarat Titans.

Nair, who made headlines with an incredible triple century in a Test outing against England in 2016, has amassed 1496 runs in 76 IPL games, and over the years, he has featured for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read
GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Pandya brothers come face to face as Titans host Super Giants

While Nair has already joined LSG and is keeping himself match-ready, the Lucknow-based franchise has elevated Krunal Pandya as the captain after Rahul was ruled out of the tournament. “Krunal is an experienced player, and he has been part of a champion side like Mumbai Indians. He knows how the team environment should be, so KP is the right candidate for the captain’s role,” Tambe said.

In three attempts so far, LSG has never been able to beat the Titans, but the coach is not thinking too much about it. “We are not thinking about easy or tough games. Things change by the day. Our target is to identify the wickets early and just play to our strength. We don’t think about whether it’s 0-3 or 1-3, we just take it one game at a time,” he said.

After winning four of its first six games, LSG stumbled midway and went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while its last game against Chennai Super Kings was washed out.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us